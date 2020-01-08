Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Decreases Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. cut its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 256.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $792,741.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,155.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 9,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. Insiders sold a total of 104,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,762,614 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.70. 5,492,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,166,718. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.29. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $48.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

A number of research firms have commented on SLB. Bank of America set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

