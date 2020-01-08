Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $25,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $54.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,620,780. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.59. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $55.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.42.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KO. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.53.

In other news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 189,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,189,741.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,678 shares of company stock worth $7,264,570 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

