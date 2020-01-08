Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $373,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $703,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 60,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,997,000 after acquiring an additional 9,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.80.

In related news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,531,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 33,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.76, for a total transaction of $4,403,814.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,586 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,590 shares of company stock worth $8,028,304. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded up $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.45. The stock had a trading volume of 955,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,281. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.91 and its 200 day moving average is $133.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $141.35. The stock has a market cap of $86.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.63.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.