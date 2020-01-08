Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Purchases 147 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,418 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 416.7% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 143.1% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 158 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 313.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, reaching $241.07. 358,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,905,690. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $131.00 and a 12 month high of $241.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 7.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.34. The stock has a market cap of $147.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 2.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 10.54%.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total value of $4,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,727,517.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.87, for a total transaction of $403,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,669,179.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,785 shares of company stock worth $9,965,644 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $179.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.74.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.