Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Elkfork Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 86.2% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 26,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 12,432 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 86.2% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 21,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 9,768 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 86.2% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 32,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 15,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 111,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,566,000 after purchasing an additional 56,718 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $130.62 per share, for a total transaction of $130,620.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 131,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,191,812.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert Carl Ackerman sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total value of $1,506,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,614.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.44. 101,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,292. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.36. The firm has a market cap of $57.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52 week low of $104.22 and a 52 week high of $149.47.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is 87.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Guggenheim set a $148.00 price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.33.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

