IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) Holdings Boosted by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 19,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC lifted its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 22,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 14,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MNA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,060. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.24. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52 week low of $31.34 and a 52 week high of $33.39.

