iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) is Billeaud Capital Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Billeaud Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 1,579.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,265 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Billeaud Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Billeaud Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,471,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,390,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012,365 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,076,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $440,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,995 shares in the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 956,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,862,000 after purchasing an additional 20,663 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 865,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,981,000 after purchasing an additional 66,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 587,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,837,000 after purchasing an additional 97,828 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of TLT traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,832,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,788,104. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $118.64 and a 1-year high of $148.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.2176 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

