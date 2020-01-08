iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,902,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 167% from the previous session’s volume of 1,461,314 shares.The stock last traded at $50.45 and had previously closed at $50.34.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1219 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

