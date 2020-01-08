iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,902,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 167% from the previous session’s volume of 1,461,314 shares.The stock last traded at $50.45 and had previously closed at $50.34.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.49.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1219 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.
About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)
iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).
