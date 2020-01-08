iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Sets New 1-Year High at $121.37

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $121.37 and last traded at $121.36, with a volume of 131 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.44.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.89.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.4574 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.
About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)
iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.
