iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Sets New 1-Year High at $121.37

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $121.37 and last traded at $121.36, with a volume of 131 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.44.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.4574 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,628,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

