iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,304,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,712,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,638 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,838,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,390,582,000 after purchasing an additional 230,073 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,937,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,255,000 after purchasing an additional 279,023 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,760,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $440,622,000 after purchasing an additional 17,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,142,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,170,000 after purchasing an additional 778,898 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.33. The stock had a trading volume of 124,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,120. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $132.97 and a one year high of $178.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.4502 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

