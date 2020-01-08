iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Hits New 1-Year High at $196.44

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $196.44 and last traded at $196.01, with a volume of 66259 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $195.57.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.56.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.1915 dividend. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVW. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,063.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $63,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IVW)

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.