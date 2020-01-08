iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 142,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,415,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $5,517,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

In related news, insider Coleman Howard bought 57,500 shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.91. 1,740,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,600. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.50 and a 1 year high of $118.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1085 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.