iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.90

Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.90 and last traded at $37.88, with a volume of 101146 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.81.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.32 and its 200 day moving average is $37.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 38,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 185.1% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 202,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 131,430 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 26.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 69,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 14,569 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 512,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,243,000 after acquiring an additional 30,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $505,000.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFF)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

