J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $222.16

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.16 and traded as high as $227.40. J Sainsbury shares last traded at $226.60, with a volume of 5,286,794 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBRY shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded J Sainsbury to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 219 ($2.88) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 227.36 ($2.99).

The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 224 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 208.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.11%.

About J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

