Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.44

Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.44 and traded as high as $8.91. Jagged Peak Energy shares last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 2,106,025 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Jagged Peak Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Jagged Peak Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jagged Peak Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Jagged Peak Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Get Jagged Peak Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.44.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Jagged Peak Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $150.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jagged Peak Energy Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 432,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,234. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert William Howard sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $1,015,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,010,445 shares in the company, valued at $14,575,726.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 450,000 shares of company stock worth $3,315,200 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JAG. Luminus Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 953.7% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,580,498 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,498 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 478.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,270,397 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,786 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 15.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,043,989 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,099,000 after purchasing an additional 410,751 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,899,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 21.0% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,844,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,250,000 after purchasing an additional 319,865 shares in the last quarter. 35.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG)

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Jagged Peak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jagged Peak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.