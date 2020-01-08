Janney Montgomery Scott Begins Coverage on CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of CNB Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNB Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNB Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.50.

CCNE traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.03. 2,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. CNB Financial has a one year low of $23.40 and a one year high of $33.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.36.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $36.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.52 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 13.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CNB Financial will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 289.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in CNB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. 44.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

