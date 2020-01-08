JB Hi-Fi (ASX:JBH) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.03

JB Hi-Fi Limited (ASX:JBH) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$40.03 ($28.39) and last traded at A$39.99 ($28.36), with a volume of 244337 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$38.50 ($27.30).

The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion and a PE ratio of 18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$38.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$33.27.

JB Hi-Fi Company Profile (ASX:JBH)

JB Hi-Fi Limited, together with its subsidiaries, retails home consumer products. It operates through three segments: JB Hi-Fi Australia, JB Hi-Fi New Zealand, and The Good Guys. The company offers consumer electronics products and services, including televisions, audio equipment, computers, and cameras; telecommunications products and services; music, game, and movie software products, such as CDs, DVDs, Blu-ray discs, and games; musical instruments; and whitegoods, cooking products, heating and cooling products, small appliances, and kitchen accessories.

