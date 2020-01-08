Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jernigan Capital, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company which provides financing to private developers, owners and operators of self-storage facilities. The company offers solutions for the ground-up construction of self-storage facilities or self-storage redevelopment opportunities as well as for the acquisition of, refinancing of existing indebtedness on, recapitalization of stabilized self-storage facilities. Jernigan Capital, Inc. is based in MIAMI, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on JCAP. ValuEngine raised shares of Jernigan Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Jernigan Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Jernigan Capital in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Jernigan Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jernigan Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.33.

NYSE:JCAP opened at $18.56 on Friday. Jernigan Capital has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $22.20. The firm has a market cap of $422.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. Jernigan Capital’s payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

In other Jernigan Capital news, CEO John A. Good bought 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $137,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,046 shares in the company, valued at $5,641,106.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark O. Decker bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.61 per share, for a total transaction of $29,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $465,561.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 9,985 shares of company stock worth $197,624. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 78,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 46,870 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Jernigan Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 233,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 12,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

