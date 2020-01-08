Jobchain (JOB) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 8th. Over the last week, Jobchain has traded up 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Jobchain token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jobchain has a market capitalization of $30,890.00 and $6,971.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012491 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00180620 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.19 or 0.01405310 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000588 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00026853 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00118144 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jobchain Profile

Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,502,511,408 tokens. The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com . Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain

