John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

HPS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.52. 141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,470. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $16.89 and a 1-year high of $20.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.22.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

