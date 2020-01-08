John Laing Group’s (JLG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

John Laing Group (LON:JLG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 440 ($5.79) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on JLG. HSBC decreased their target price on John Laing Group from GBX 389 ($5.12) to GBX 369 ($4.85) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.79) target price on shares of John Laing Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on John Laing Group from GBX 430 ($5.66) to GBX 440 ($5.79) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 422.80 ($5.56).

LON:JLG traded down GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 376.60 ($4.95). The stock had a trading volume of 174,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 378.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 373.38. John Laing Group has a 12-month low of GBX 320.27 ($4.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 403.40 ($5.31). The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.84.

John Laing Group plc, an investment holding company, originates, invests in, and manages greenfield infrastructure projects. It operates through Primary Investment, Secondary Investment, and Asset Management segments. The company originates, invests in, and manages social, transport, and environmental infrastructure projects under government backed public-private partnership programs in the Asia Pacific, North America, Contiental Europe, and the United Kingdom; and invests in and manages solar PV parks, onshore and offshore wind farm projects, and biomass plants in the United Kingdom, Irish, French, German, Swedish, and Australian markets.

