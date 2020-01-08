JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on JPM. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.45.

JPM traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,695,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,346,803. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $98.09 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $9,993,014.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,175,776.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total value of $8,404,160.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,103,377.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,944 shares of company stock valued at $19,088,970 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% in the second quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 633,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,553,000 after acquiring an additional 12,486 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,069,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,904,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 78,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 30,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. 72.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

