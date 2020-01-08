JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.31 Billion

Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) will post sales of $27.31 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.95 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $27.67 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted sales of $26.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 14th.

On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full-year sales of $114.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $114.24 billion to $114.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $114.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $113.80 billion to $115.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target (up previously from $138.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.75.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,594 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.78, for a total value of $582,427.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,251.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total value of $8,404,160.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,481 shares in the company, valued at $59,103,377.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,944 shares of company stock worth $19,088,970 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.94. 9,681,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,342,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $98.09 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company has a market cap of $433.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

