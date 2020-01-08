JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Price Target to $25.00

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MAXR. Raymond James lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $12.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Maxar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

MAXR traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.83. 80,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,402,971. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.36. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.11. Maxar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.91 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 45.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.76%. Maxar Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.88) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 838.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. 64.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

