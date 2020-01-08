JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Price Target to $25.00

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.77% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MAXR. Raymond James lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $12.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Maxar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.78.
MAXR traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.83. 80,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,402,971. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.36. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.11. Maxar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 838.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. 64.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Maxar Technologies
Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.
Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index
Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.