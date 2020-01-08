Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.99

Shares of Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.99 and traded as high as $4.12. Jubilee Metals Group shares last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 1,927,514 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $82.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.51.

Jubilee Metals Group Company Profile (LON:JLP)

Jubilee Metals Group Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and mining of mineral properties in South Africa, Australia, Madagascar, Mauritius, Zambia, and the United Kingdom. It explores for platinum group elements, platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, gold, chrome, nickel, lead, zinc, vanadium, and copper ores.

