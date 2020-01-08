Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Analysts predict that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) will announce earnings per share of $1.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27. Kadant reported earnings per share of $1.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadant will report full year earnings of $5.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $5.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.94 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on KAI. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Kadant in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Kadant in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barrington Research set a $107.00 price target on shares of Kadant and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.27.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 9,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $972,269.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 99,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,488,909.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $197,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,703.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,054 shares of company stock valued at $7,988,952 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kadant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,949,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kadant by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 942,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,546,000 after purchasing an additional 145,505 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Kadant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,964,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Kadant by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 170,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,502,000 after purchasing an additional 46,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Kadant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

KAI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.80. 728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Kadant has a one year low of $77.67 and a one year high of $108.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

