Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.05

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.05 and traded as low as $6.27. Kamada shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 1,904 shares changing hands.

KMDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kamada in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $252.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.84.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Kamada had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $33.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.94 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kamada Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Company Profile (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

