Kellogg (NYSE:K) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $78.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $60.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on K. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kellogg from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a sector perform rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Kellogg to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Kellogg from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.94.

Kellogg stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.63. 17,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.53.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.66%.

In related news, SVP Maria Fernanda Mejia sold 2,136 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $136,063.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,427.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $6,231,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 625,291 shares of company stock valued at $40,456,106. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in Kellogg by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in Kellogg by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

