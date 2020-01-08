Kin Trading 12.2% Lower Over Last Week (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. In the last week, Kin has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. One Kin token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Fatbtc and HitBTC. Kin has a market cap of $3.51 million and approximately $223,385.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012503 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00180768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.18 or 0.01397758 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000598 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00027135 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00117849 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Kin

Kin was first traded on May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,839,705,290 tokens. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kin is kinecosystem.org . Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation

Buying and Selling Kin

Kin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC, Allbit, Fatbtc, Mercatox, CoinFalcon, OTCBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DDEX, Stellarport, COSS and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

