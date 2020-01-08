Komodo Price Tops $0.55 on Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00006821 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit. Komodo has a market capitalization of $64.32 million and $2.21 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 8.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00380819 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00076176 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00108506 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000396 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002703 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001381 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 117,793,436 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Komodo

Komodo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BarterDEX, Binance, Bitbns, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Upbit, Bittrex, HitBTC and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

