Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €52.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PHIA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €49.50 ($57.56) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.40 ($45.81) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. HSBC set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €46.59 ($54.17).

Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of €28.92 ($33.63) and a twelve month high of €36.12 ($42.00).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

