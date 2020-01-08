Kopion Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Kopion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 178,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,000. II-VI accounts for 6.0% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Kopion Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of II-VI at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of II-VI in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 122.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of II-VI in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of II-VI in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 76.4% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of II-VI in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of II-VI from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of II-VI to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of II-VI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of II-VI in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIVI traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.06. 68,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,396. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.97. II-VI, Inc. has a one year low of $26.93 and a one year high of $43.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.01.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). II-VI had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. II-VI’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that II-VI, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

II-VI Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

