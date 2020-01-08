Kopion Asset Management LLC Makes New $3.27 Million Investment in RigNet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET)

Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RigNet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 495,064 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,000. RigNet comprises 3.2% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RNET. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in RigNet by 13,414.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RigNet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in RigNet by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 54,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 15,443 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in RigNet by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,977 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in RigNet by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,882 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 26,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

RNET has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded RigNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. National Securities initiated coverage on RigNet in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

RNET stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.20. 1,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. RigNet Inc has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $16.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.30.

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.99 million for the quarter. RigNet had a negative return on equity of 40.12% and a negative net margin of 28.47%.

RigNet Company Profile

RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.

