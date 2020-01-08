Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kosmos Energy Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on under-explored regions in Africa. Kosmos Energy Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on KOS. Barclays set a $8.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kosmos Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.99.

Shares of KOS stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $6.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,052,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average is $6.08. Kosmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.98.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Kosmos Energy’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Kosmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -38.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 43.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 20.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,192,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,474,000 after acquiring an additional 205,858 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 5.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,398,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,768,000 after acquiring an additional 72,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the second quarter worth about $2,685,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

