Kryll Trading 12.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 8th. During the last week, Kryll has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. Kryll has a market cap of $1.32 million and $1,785.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kryll token can now be bought for approximately $0.0512 or 0.00000643 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid and IDEX.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012571 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00182030 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.41 or 0.01447245 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000598 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00026928 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00118247 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kryll launched on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,760,580 tokens. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kryll’s official website is kryll.io . The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io

Kryll can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

