Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $210.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $188.28.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

Shares of LH traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,287. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 52 week low of $127.09 and a 52 week high of $178.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.08.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, CEO David P. King sold 30,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $4,991,275.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,184,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,844,000 after purchasing an additional 572,088 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 10,436.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,022,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $176,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,706 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 9.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 798,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,072,000 after purchasing an additional 67,897 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 496.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 557,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,406,000 after purchasing an additional 464,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 7.0% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 550,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,249,000 after purchasing an additional 36,067 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.