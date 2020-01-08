Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $61.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lawson Products, Inc. is a distributor of expendable maintenance, repair & replacement products. It also distributes production components to the O.E.M. marketplace. These products may be divided into 3 broad categories: Fasteners, Fittings & Related Parts, such as screws, nuts, & other fasteners; Industrial Supplies, such as hoses, lubricants, adhesives & other chemicals, as well as files, drills, & other shop supplies; & Automotive & Equipment Maintenance Parts, such as primary wiring, connectors & other electrical supplies, exhaust & other automotive parts. “

Get Lawson Products alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LAWS. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Lawson Products from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised Lawson Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of LAWS stock opened at $53.86 on Friday. Lawson Products has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $55.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.61 and its 200 day moving average is $43.01. The company has a market cap of $469.77 million, a P/E ratio of 68.18, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $94.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.37 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Lawson Products will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Lawson Products news, CEO Michael G. Decata purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.50 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,725. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Manik Gupta sold 3,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $96,948.60. 51.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Lawson Products by 4.4% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 320,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,430,000 after acquiring an additional 13,433 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lawson Products by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,509,000 after acquiring an additional 15,515 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Lawson Products by 61.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 33,211 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Lawson Products by 3.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Lawson Products by 132.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,051 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lawson Products (LAWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.