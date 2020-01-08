Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Trading Up 16.1%

Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) shares were up 16.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.87, approximately 2,573,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 6,551,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LPTX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James raised Leap Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $40.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33). On average, research analysts forecast that Leap Therapeutics Inc will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPTX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 183.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 359,320 shares in the last quarter. 15.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

