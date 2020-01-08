Lethean Reaches Market Capitalization of $122,242.00 (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 8th. Lethean has a total market cap of $122,242.00 and $252.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lethean has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One Lethean coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012511 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00182115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.33 or 0.01444302 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000598 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00026842 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00118119 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean’s total supply is 835,619,104 coins and its circulating supply is 765,619,104 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com

Lethean Coin Trading

Lethean can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

