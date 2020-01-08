Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.47

Lianluo Smart Ltd (NASDAQ:LLIT)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and traded as low as $0.39. Lianluo Smart shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 14,802 shares changing hands.
Separately, ValuEngine cut Lianluo Smart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.75.
Lianluo Smart Company Profile (NASDAQ:LLIT)
Lianluo Smart Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical devices, including sleep apnea diagnostic products, general hospital products, medical compressors, and related supporting products, such as laryngoscope.
