Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.47

Lianluo Smart Ltd (NASDAQ:LLIT)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and traded as low as $0.39. Lianluo Smart shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 14,802 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Lianluo Smart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lianluo Smart stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lianluo Smart Ltd (NASDAQ:LLIT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Lianluo Smart as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lianluo Smart Company Profile (NASDAQ:LLIT)

Lianluo Smart Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical devices, including sleep apnea diagnostic products, general hospital products, medical compressors, and related supporting products, such as laryngoscope.

