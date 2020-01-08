Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $129.55

Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $129.55 and last traded at $129.30, with a volume of 2213 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $128.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LBRDK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. TD Securities downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.75.

Get Liberty Broadband Corp Series C alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.13 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 8.04.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $3.71 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 276.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Broadband Corp Series C news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 138,728 shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $16,100,771.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the second quarter valued at about $82,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,206,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,380,000 after purchasing an additional 319,646 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 68.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 599,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,476,000 after purchasing an additional 243,297 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 72.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 550,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,367,000 after purchasing an additional 231,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 491.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,774,000 after purchasing an additional 149,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.