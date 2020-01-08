Liberty Health Sciences (OTCMKTS:LHSIF) Stock Price Down 8%

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2020

Liberty Health Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:LHSIF) shares dropped 8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.41, approximately 874,442 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 557,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

About Liberty Health Sciences (OTCMKTS:LHSIF)

Liberty Health Sciences Inc engages in the production and distribution of medical cannabis primarily in the State of Florida. It has a strategic partnership with Veterans Cannabis Project to support various research projects focused on the treatment of service related trauma with cannabis derived products; and partnership with AdaViv Inc to enhance production of cannabis.

