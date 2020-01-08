Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Liberty SiriusXM Group provides satellite radio services consists of commercial-free music, sports, news, talk, entertainment, traffic and weather. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is based in United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley set a $61.00 target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $48.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.78 and a 200 day moving average of $43.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 12 month low of $35.43 and a 12 month high of $48.80.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 61,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 305,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,620,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 405,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,404,000 after acquiring an additional 133,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

