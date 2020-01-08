Lightning Bitcoin Price Tops $1.55 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 8th. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $5.97 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.55 or 0.00018567 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg, ZB.COM and BtcTrade.im. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.87 or 0.00562942 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010840 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00009474 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000202 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BtcTrade.im, CoinEgg and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

