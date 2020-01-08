Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average on Insider Selling

Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.37 and traded as high as $47.13. Logitech International shares last traded at $47.11, with a volume of 126,841 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 36,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $1,719,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Didier Hirsch sold 25,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $1,054,361.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,536.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,445 shares of company stock valued at $8,544,661. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOGI. UBS Group downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. DA Davidson set a $58.00 target price on Logitech International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.57.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.25.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $719.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.70 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Logitech International SA will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Logitech International by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 318.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 60.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the second quarter worth about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

