Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP) Given Add Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.03) target price on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Londonmetric Property from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector performer rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 223 ($2.93).

LON LMP traded down GBX 3.40 ($0.04) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 228 ($3.00). 1,270,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Londonmetric Property has a fifty-two week low of GBX 174.10 ($2.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 245.40 ($3.23). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 232.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 218.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.61.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Londonmetric Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.95%.

In other news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.10), for a total value of £944,000 ($1,241,778.48).

About Londonmetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT (ticker: LMP) that specialises in distribution, convenience and long income property. It focuses on strong and growing income and enhancing capital values. LondonMetric has 13 million sq ft under management.

