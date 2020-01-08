Londonmetric Property PLC (LON:LMP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Londonmetric Property PLC (LON:LMP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 216.67 ($2.85).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.03) price objective on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Londonmetric Property from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Get Londonmetric Property alerts:

LON LMP opened at GBX 227.95 ($3.00) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 232.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 218.60. Londonmetric Property has a twelve month low of GBX 174.10 ($2.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 245.40 ($3.23).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. Londonmetric Property’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.95%.

In related news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.10), for a total value of £944,000 ($1,241,778.48).

Londonmetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT (ticker: LMP) that specialises in distribution, convenience and long income property. It focuses on strong and growing income and enhancing capital values. LondonMetric has 13 million sq ft under management.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Londonmetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Londonmetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.