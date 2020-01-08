Londonmetric Property PLC (LON:LMP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2020

Londonmetric Property PLC (LON:LMP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 216.67 ($2.85).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.03) price objective on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Londonmetric Property from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

LON LMP opened at GBX 227.95 ($3.00) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 232.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 218.60. Londonmetric Property has a twelve month low of GBX 174.10 ($2.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 245.40 ($3.23).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. Londonmetric Property’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.95%.

In related news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.10), for a total value of £944,000 ($1,241,778.48).

Londonmetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT (ticker: LMP) that specialises in distribution, convenience and long income property. It focuses on strong and growing income and enhancing capital values. LondonMetric has 13 million sq ft under management.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Analyst Recommendations for Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP)

Receive News & Ratings for Londonmetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Londonmetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit