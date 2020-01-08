Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on LONE. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,369 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 7,915 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 192,951 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 53,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lonestar Resources US stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.56. 228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,642. The company has a market cap of $68.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.43 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.48. Lonestar Resources US has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $53.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.30 million. Lonestar Resources US had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 1.93%. On average, research analysts predict that Lonestar Resources US will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lonestar Resources US

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

