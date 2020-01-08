Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $230.97.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $193.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU traded up $3.27 on Friday, hitting $236.97. 1,171,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,440,124. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $236.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 61.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,014,041.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $211,310,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,886,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,241,057,000 after buying an additional 990,207 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,063,552 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,813,552,000 after buying an additional 519,269 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 719,821 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $129,719,000 after buying an additional 424,937 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,750,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $315,490,000 after buying an additional 416,753 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.