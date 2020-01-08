Luna Coin (LUNA) Price Down 18.3% Over Last Week

Luna Coin (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Luna Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Luna Coin has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar. Luna Coin has a total market capitalization of $15,144.00 and approximately $258.00 worth of Luna Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012516 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00181683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.19 or 0.01440886 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000605 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00026639 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00118529 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Luna Coin Coin Profile

Luna Coin’s total supply is 1,706,429 coins. The official website for Luna Coin is bitluna.org . Luna Coin’s official message board is lunacoin.org/forum

Luna Coin Coin Trading

Luna Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Luna Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Luna Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Luna Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

